Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

