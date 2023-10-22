Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $264.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $266.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.