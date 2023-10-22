State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 900 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $70,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

