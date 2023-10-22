LSV Asset Management Sells 36,260 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $207,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

