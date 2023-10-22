Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $614.83. 850,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,267. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $570.94 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.82 and its 200 day moving average is $679.40. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

