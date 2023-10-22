Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

