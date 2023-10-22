Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Yum China worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

