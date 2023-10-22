MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $792.46 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.