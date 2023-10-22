Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

