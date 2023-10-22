State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,472 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average is $238.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.86 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

