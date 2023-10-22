Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,704 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $462.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.58. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

