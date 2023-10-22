Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

NYSE MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.51. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

