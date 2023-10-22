Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,346 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.