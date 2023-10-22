Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.36 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

