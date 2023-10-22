Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.