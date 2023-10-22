Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

