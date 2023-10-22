Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 1,426,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,726. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

