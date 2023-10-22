Matson Money. Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $136,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. 3,301,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

