Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 3,044,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,424. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

