Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $135,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 564.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average is $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.