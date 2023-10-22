One Day In July LLC Has $585,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after buying an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. 571,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

