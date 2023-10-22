Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $20.72 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 15.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 838,111 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

