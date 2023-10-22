Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $1.75 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

