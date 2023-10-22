Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $106.97 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,162 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $106,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day moving average of $303.81. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

