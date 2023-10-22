Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.