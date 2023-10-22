Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

