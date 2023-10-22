Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 295,277 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,277 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 1,210.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 175,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,159,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,761 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,914,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,671 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. B2Gold’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

