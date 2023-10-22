Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 1,373,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

