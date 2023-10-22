Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 38,338 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. 8,387,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.