Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,251,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.