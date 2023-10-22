Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.