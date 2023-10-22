Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

