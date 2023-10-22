Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.73. 5,539,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,420. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

