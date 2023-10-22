Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $483,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Southern were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 4,195,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,761. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

