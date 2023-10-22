Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 639.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 490,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

