Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,715 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. 5,854,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,200. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.77%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

