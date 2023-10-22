The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.59. 1,539,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

