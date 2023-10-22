Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 598,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.