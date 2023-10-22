Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 598,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.
BWX Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.
Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies
In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
