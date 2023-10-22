Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 642,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,652. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

