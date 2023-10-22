General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,779. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.