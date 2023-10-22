Lathrop Investment Management Corp Takes $6.51 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Markel Group stock traded down $28.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,451.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,488.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,410.87. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,109.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.