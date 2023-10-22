Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 356.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 12,587,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

