Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.61 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.96. 5,022,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

