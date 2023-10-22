Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 46,983 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 5.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.58. 3,527,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

