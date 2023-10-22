XXEC Inc. Lowers Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up about 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 635,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems



Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

