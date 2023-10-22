STF Management LP Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

STF Management LP reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 129,602 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $49.47. 9,822,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -112.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

