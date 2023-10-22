STF Management LP Sells 1,626 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PANW traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

