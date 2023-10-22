Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $251.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $250.82 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.