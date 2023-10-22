Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USMV opened at $71.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

