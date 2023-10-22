Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $83,807,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.43 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

